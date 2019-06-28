SFC Mitchel Teague, age 37, of Madison Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1982 in St. Augustine, FL, the son of Terry Teague and Seree (Wright) Sewell. He married Shannon Frankenberry on December 18, 2003 in Jefferson, OH. Mitchel began his Army career by enlisting with his wife in January of 2004, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was stationed in many locations throughout his military career, including serving overseas in Iraq from 2005 through 2006.Mitchel was very dedicated to his family and service to the country, “Duty, God, and Country” being his lifelong motto. He was proud to help guide the careers of the youth in our community by his role as an Ohio National Guard Recruiter. Mitchel always loved time spent with his children, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Shannon; children, Owen and Olivia Teague; father, Terry Teague; mother, Seree (Charles) Sewell; sister, Stacey Teague; brother, T.J. Teague; grandmother, Beverly Wright; former step-father, Jim Belding; and many loved nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio 44057. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019