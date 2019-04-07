Sgt. David T. Ovens, age 70, retired Hiram police officer and instructor at Kent State University Police Academy, beloved husband for 46 years of Kathy (nee Klinek); loving father of Kerre (Bryan Black) and Nicholas; proud papa of Aubree and Masen; devoted son of the late John and Hazel (nee Giles); dearest brother of John (deceased), Richard (deceased) and Leonard; dear brother-in-law of Diane Niederst, Gail and Erick Preyss.David was born on October 5, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away April 4, 2019. He lived in Chesterland for 45 years and formerly Highland Heights. David was a member of FOP and was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1966. David was a retired police Sargent for Hiram police department, instructor at Kent State University Police Academy and previously an owner of Auto Air and Radiator. He loved the outdoors, hiking, cycling and running. David enjoyed classic cars, racquetball and being a range instructor. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandkids. David will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his unforgettable laugh. He was a generous, loving and outgoing man who was very hard working. David will be greatly missed.Celebration of Life Service Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 AM at The Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of David at The DeJohn Flynn Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 4-8 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of David to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online obituary and guestbook atwww.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary