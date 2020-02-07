|
|
Sharon Ann Spence, age 70, of Painesville, died on February 6, 2020 at Homestead II Nursing Home in Painesville. She was born December 12, 1949 in Painesville, Ohio to the late James O. and Dorothy E. (Mau) Spence. Sharon was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as 2nd Class Photographers Mate. She then went on to graduate from Lake Erie College in Painesville and enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Sharon is survived by her brothers, James W. Spence, Thomas F. (Kathy) Spence, Jon (Susan) Spence; and sisters, Mary Ann (Ed) McDonald and Nancy (Ron) Vash; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Dennis Spence. The family will receive friends Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (across from Lake Erie College), Painesville. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Military Honors will be performed following the service. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935 or Homestead II Nursing Home, 60 Wood Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Visit www.johnsonfuneralservices.net for directions, to offer condolences or to make a memorial contribution.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020