Sharon K. (nee Green) Daugherty, 68, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born April 2, 1951, in Madison, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident, born and raised in Madison. Sharon had worked in banking, attended Art College, Cooper School of Art and Art Institute, and enjoyed horses, but her greatest gift was serving the Lord. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Richard A. Daugherty; loving mother of Richard A. Daugherty Jr.; sister of Judith Weber, Patricia (Rob) Wyant, and Joseph Green Jr.; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Linda (nee Sprague) Green; brother, Martin Green; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Weber. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Larry Bogenrief of Willow Praise Church in Willowick will officiate. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road, in Chester Township. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at the cemetery.) To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019