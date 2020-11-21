1/1
Sharon Quinn
Sharon Quinn, 75 of Willoughby passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2020.Sharon was a homemaker and a retired employee of National City Bank.She will be remembered by her daughters for her love of Bingo back in the day as well as the countless things she and her husband did for many family members willingly, always giving to others and welcomed her home to family. In her last few years, she fought a tireless battle of many medical obstacles but always remained strong and committed to keeping her family and friends close to her heart and loved everyone. She will be missed and loved extremely.Sharon is survived by her daughters, Christine Throckmorton, Kelly Quinn (Tom McNeely) of Painesville Township, and Susan Quinn (Raymond Brennan) of Willoughby; grandchildren, Sara Throckmorton (Nico Scarfone), Matthew Throckmorton, Courtney, Julia, Raymond (Ray Ray) Brennan, and Kaylin Mahoney; great-grandson, Eli Myers Scarfone; sisters, Bonnie (Bruce Anderson), and Becky (Al) Janhke; many nieces and nephews; and her countless friends, especially Debbie Evans.She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Richard G. Quinn; father, Lloyd V. Mapes Sr.; mother, Dora May Mapes; and brothers, Alan Gill and Llovd V. Mapes Jr.Private family services and graveside burial will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
