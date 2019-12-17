|
Shawn Albin Ross, 49, passed away on December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family, and ascended into Paradise. Shawn was overjoyed that he would soon be reunited with his beloved grandparents and uncle who had preceded him. Shawn was born on February 19, 1970, in Ashtabula, and was a lifelong resident of NE Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Jill Wible; his brother, Brian Ross (wife, Marina); his step-sister, Anna Wible; his son, Jake Ross (fiancée, Brandi Hamrick); his daughter, Paige Ross; his son, Hunter Ross; his daughter, Riley Ross; and his granddaughters, Vienne and Lily. A profoundly gifted artist, Shawn spent much of his childhood expressing this genius, amazing his family and friends with thousands of impressive drawings. At age 14, he began tattooing and by age 21, he was already known as an award-winning, in-demand artist throughout NE Ohio. In 1993, at 23, Shawn opened and operated the first tattoo studio in the city of Mentor, Legendary Tattoos. His legacy will live on because he trained and apprenticed many of the top tattoo artists working in our area today. Shawn appeared on Fox 8 News and WMMS radio as a subject-matter expert and spokesperson for the tattoo industry, as a proponent for both tattoo safety and popularity. Feature stories on Shawn have appeared in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and the News Herald. As a National Award-Winning Artist, he has been featured in every major national tattoo industry magazine. Shawn’s artwork can be seen on many professional athletes (featured in three Sports Illustrated magazine articles), world famous celebrities and popstars, as well as local school principals and teachers, doctors and attorneys, hundreds of NE Ohio policemen, firemen, and numerous municipal and county officials. Shawn was FUN! He had a world-class sense of humor, and constantly became the center of entertainment by creating wacky spur-of-the-moment characters, acting goofy in public, or through his incessant and merciless pranking of his friends, family, his children, and many unsuspecting strangers. Shawn also became a loyal tender-hearted friend to many, and he sincerely appreciated his numerous lifelong friends. He was generous, even in his own suffering, to those in need. His last days were filled with courage and kindness. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 28, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, 7701 Reynolds Road (306), Mentor, Ohio 44060 (ample parking in the rear). Family and friends are openly invited to attend this remembrance, and to enjoy hors d’oeuvres immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Shawn Ross to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E 185th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44119. The family is especially grateful to his nurse, Jamie; his social worker, Adam; his aid, Ramel; and the entire staff of nurses and doctors, who were a wonderful help and comfort to us all. Shawn also requested a special acknowledgement of all his friends who were with him to the end.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019