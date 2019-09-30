|
Shawna Jeanne Hill, age 28, was born on June 29, 1991 and passed away on September 25, 2019. She leaves behind the love of her life, Edward Zgrabik; her beloved daughter, Aubree Jeanne; loving parents, Raymond (Kathy) Hill and Pamela (nee Wykle) Hill; dearest siblings, Rachel (Matt) Hopkins, and Kaylynn and Brian Hill; maternal grandparents, Bill and Jeanne Wykle; and uncles, Greg and Roger Wykle. After graduating from Chardon High School, she proudly began working in the MR/DD community. Shawna had so much love for all her clients. She was an amazing person, who touched everyone she met. Her smile was infectious, and her presence could light up any room, and for that she will be dearly missed. Her light will remain through her gifts she donated through LifeBanc. Contributions may be made in memory of Shawna to The Metzenbaum Center, 8200 Cedar Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.Celebration of Life Service Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hambden Congregational Church. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019