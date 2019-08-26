|
Sheila M. Kekelis, age 74, of Madison, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1945. When the tide recedes, it leaves behind bright seashells on the sand. The warm and salt-kissed winds sing "Sheila." How do you summarize the eloquent beauty and exuberent kindness of her soul You can’t. To know Sheila's grace, warm embrace and pure gentle kindness, you were among one of the selected and truly blessed. Her life and journeys would be spent with her husband and best friend, Jim, for 53 years. Together always, hand-in-hand through the good times and the hard times. Her treasured daughters, Rikki Williams, Mindy and loving husband, Terry Reed. Her precious grandchildren, Maddie, Luke and Olivia. Her brother, George (Juanita) Williams, sister, Bonnie (Scott) Greagoire and youngest brother, Gary (Debbie) Williams. Sheila's parents, Francis Lane and Allan Williams and adored son-in-law, Todd, have all passed on. Sheila was the co-founder of The James Tea Co. with her husband and daughter, Mindy. She was a dedicated quilter, watercolorist, baker and master in the kitchen with only the finest ingredients. Her kitchen seemed to only produce quantities for sharing. In all of her fascinating travels and adventures with Jim, her heart connected to the beauty and friends of Kilkenny, Ireland, the pink sands of Sun Beach, Eleuthera Island, the warm gulf winds and neighbors of Ft. Myers and the shores of Lake County, Ohio with her precious family and cherished dear true friends. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison Ohio. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in Sheila’s name to the ALS Association – Northern Ohio Chapter, 2500 E. 22nd St., Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019