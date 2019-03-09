Sherry L. Haddock, 77, of Willoughby, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on January 8, 1942, to the late Arthur and Mildred Johnson.She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Sherry enjoyed collecting depression glass and going to Garage Sales with her cherished late mother. Her greatest joy and source of pride was raising her children and supporting her grandchildren in their activities.Sherry is survived by her children: Christopher Lawrence Haddock, Kimberly Ann (David) Alic and Kathy Lynn Haddock; grandchildren: Frances, Amelia and Joshua, sister Merle Kirchner and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Lawrence J. Haddock and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kirchner.Visitation will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. John Vianney church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor.In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Sherry. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary