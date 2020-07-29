Sheryl A. Prochaska, 68, of South Euclid, passed away June 30, 2020, at her residence. Born March 1, 1952, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga County. Sheryl was the dear aunt of Adria D. (Matthew) Fisher, Lindsay N. McGill, Dana C. (Jerrod) Schlauch, and Steven J. McGill; a great aunt; and cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Rosemary (nee Kirschner) Prochaska; and sister, Deborah J. McGill. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.