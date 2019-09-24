|
|
Shigeru Igarashi, age 94, of Willowick, passed away September 23, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on February 5, 1925, to the late Suye and Toshi Igarashi. Shigeru was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a very active and longtime member of Shoregate United Methodist Church. He proudly retired from Zagar as a Mechanical Draftsman. Shigeru was also a proud member of the Japanese American Citizen League, (JACL) and CARP. He also volunteered at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. His greatest joy and source of great pride was his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed bowling and gardening in his free time. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were honored to know him. Shigeru is survived by his children, Ruth Ann (Richard) Ford, Ronald (Dawn) Igarashi, Robin (Chris) Hull; grandchildren, Richard Jr. (Kim) Ford, Robert “Bobby” (Cyndi Miller) Ford, Nicole (Brandon) Bate, Kevin (Kristin) Igarashi, Christopher Hull Jr. and Amanda Hull; great-grandchildren, Caden, Madison, Blake, Justin, Ciara, Collin, Jack, Annabel, Harry, Grace and Delilah; his sister of California, Katsuko Takahashi; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ruby Igarashi; and five siblings. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Shoregate United Methodist Church, 30500 Bayridge Blvd., Willowick. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019