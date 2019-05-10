Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37940 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
Shirley A. Kuharik


Shirley A. Kuharik Obituary
Funeral Mass for Shirley A. (nee Stanton) Kuharik, 83, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Dennis McNeil will officiate the Mass.
Mrs. Kuharik passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Salida Woods in Mentor.
Born June 22, 1935, in Kirtland, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident.
Shirley was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. She retired from Willoughby-Eastlake Schools, where she had worked as a bus driver.
Shirley was the beloved wife of 65 years to James M. Kuharik; loving mother of Michael S. (Patricia) Kuharik, Diane L. (Robert) Hofer, Nancy L. (Robert) Coburn-Gescheidle, James C. Kuharik, Robert D. (Cherie) Kuharik and Donna M. (Zdenko) Krstic; cherished grandmother of 17; and great-grandmother of eight.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Charlotte (nee Hinton) Stanton; and siblings, Irene (Frank) Rebo and Ethel (James) Buchanan.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), Mentor. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 12, 2019
