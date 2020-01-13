Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Shirley A. Strukel


1937 - 2020
Shirley A. Strukel Obituary
Shirley A. Strukel, 82, a longtime Mentor resident, died January 9, 2020. She was born January 17, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Strukel worked as an aide for Lake Elementary in Mentor for 32 years. Throughout her marriage, Shirley enjoyed her role as Mrs. Claus alongside her husband, John. Shirley’s hobbies included gardening, reading, and sports, but nothing brought Shirley as much joy as the time she spent with family. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Kevin) Nagy; sons, John (Christine) Strukel Jr., and Jay Strukel; grandchildren, J.C. Strukel (Nina Lightner and her daughters, Layla and Courtney), Jessica (John) Rogers and Adam Strukel (Marie Ferrebee); and her great-grandchildren, James and Jewel Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Strukel Sr.; parents, James and Ann Greaves Sr.; and her brother, Jim Greaves Jr. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held for Shirley at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
