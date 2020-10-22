Shirley A. Weiss, age 85 of Garfield Hts. passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at Broadview Multicare in Parma. Born December 9, 1934 in Painesville to Former Painesville Police Chief John Barstow and Alma (nee: Erikson) Barstow, she had been a longtime Painesville and California resident before moving to Garfield Hts.Shirley was the Salutatorian of her class at Harvey High School as well as Mardi Gras Queen. She worked as an Executive Secretary at the former Diamond Alkali and Avery Dennison.Survivors include her granddaughter, Heather (Andy) Williams of Reno, NV; great-granddaughter,Adeline Penrod of Reno, NV and sister, Elaine (Rev. John) Vitello of Garfield Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David P. Werner; siblings Phillip Barstow, Phyllis Wilbeck and Carol Wilhjelm.A private graveside service was held at Zion Suomi Cemetery in Fairport Harbor. Donations suggested to the Salvation Army in memory of Shirley.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
.