Shirley Andryszak (nee Hertenstein), age 87, of Willoughby Hills, passed away on July 17th, 2020. Shirley was born on September 2nd, 1933, to the late Pauline and Walter Hertenstein. Shirley is now rejoined with her husband, Edward Andryszak; sister, Jean; and brother, Donald. She was a graduate of East High School. Shirley was the strong foundation in which she and Edward used to construct their dream home and family. Her steady demeanor and resolve were able to temper Edwards fire into a strong and loving family unit. Shirley was a dedicated wife and mother during her lifetime. She spent countless hours guiding her children and grandchildren towards a kinder and gentler life. An avid nature lover, she could be found on her front porch patiently waiting for the local birds and dragonflies to pay her a visit. Shirley is survived by her sons, Gary and Dale Andryszak; her daughter, Terri (Leonard) Shinske; and her grandchildren, Eric Shinske, Amanda (Terry) Holden, and Allison (Nick) Shinske. Visitation from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH. Everyone is to meet at Immaculate Conception Church, (Masks are Mandatory), 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20. Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.



