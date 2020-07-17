1/
Shirley (Hertenstein) Andryszak
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Andryszak (nee Hertenstein), age 87, of Willoughby Hills, passed away on July 17th, 2020. Shirley was born on September 2nd, 1933, to the late Pauline and Walter Hertenstein. Shirley is now rejoined with her husband, Edward Andryszak; sister, Jean; and brother, Donald. She was a graduate of East High School. Shirley was the strong foundation in which she and Edward used to construct their dream home and family. Her steady demeanor and resolve were able to temper Edwards fire into a strong and loving family unit. Shirley was a dedicated wife and mother during her lifetime. She spent countless hours guiding her children and grandchildren towards a kinder and gentler life. An avid nature lover, she could be found on her front porch patiently waiting for the local birds and dragonflies to pay her a visit. Shirley is survived by her sons, Gary and Dale Andryszak; her daughter, Terri (Leonard) Shinske; and her grandchildren, Eric Shinske, Amanda (Terry) Holden, and Allison (Nick) Shinske. Visitation from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH. Everyone is to meet at Immaculate Conception Church, (Masks are Mandatory), 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20. Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Burial
10:30 AM
Western Reserve National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved