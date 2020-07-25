1/1
Shirley Ann Barchevski
Services for Shirley Ann (Mooney) Barchevski, 78, of Mentor, will be at 10 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home.Those attending the visitation or funeral services will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.She was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing counted cross-stitch.Survivors are her children, Terri (Russ) Misseldine, Nancy Brown and David Mattis; grandchildren, Desirae (Neil) Legerski, Alana Misseldine, Jory (Anna) Misseldine, Alex Brown, Jake Brown and Luke Brown; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Legerski, Lila Lauffer, Isaac Misseldine, Hunter Misseldine and Jorie June Misseldine and siblings, Lee (Lynn) Mooney, Larry Mooney, Bonnie Hansen and John Mooney.She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Barchevski in 1997. Her son, Michael Mattis and parents, Alan and Melba (Henderson) Mooney are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, following the service on Thursday.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
