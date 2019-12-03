|
Shirley Ann (Naylor) Childress, age 80, of Madison, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 24, 1939 to Gladys (Hutchinson) Naylor and Walter Naylor, Sr. She married Lonnie Jerry Childress on June 2, 1957 and shared 52 years devoted to each other while worshiping and serving God. They loved spending time with their family and many, many friends and especially loved hosting family reunions and get-togethers, as this was the best way to bring everyone together to play, sing, laugh, love and reminisce. Shirley was an active member of Thompson United Methodist Church until her health was compromised. She participated in Prayer Chain, Pastor Relations, Faith Circle (treasurer for 14 years) and bible and Sunday school classes. She also volunteered 18 years at Lake West Medical Center, where her name appears on their wall of volunteers. She had a servant’s heart and loved to make people happy. She is survived by sons, Timothy (Christina) Childress, of Madison, Paul (Dixie) Childress, of Geneva; adopted daughters, Lora Danae (Tommy) Simril, of Willowick, Morgan Michelle (Nathan) Reid, Marissah Ann Childress and Michaela Rose Childress; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Craver, of Florida; and daughter-in-law, Vonda Childress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie; son, John Alan Childress; parents; granddaughter, Maria Therese Childress; and three brothers. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson United Methodist Church, where the Family will receive friends one hour prior to service, 6758 Madison Rd., Thompson, OH 44086. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
