02/11/47-05/28/20 Shirley was ushered home peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Seaver (Shirley), David Oren Seaver; son, Edward M. Collins III; and her daughter, Alyson Oser (Gregg). She has five amazing grandchildren, Taylor Oser, Kasey Oser, Kennedy Oser, Grant Oser, and Nate Grimm. She also is survived by nephews, Joseph Seaver II (Laura), Benjamin Collins (Betsy), Gabriel Collins (Brittany), Jesse Collins (Jamie); nieces, Beth Seaver (Victor), Kaitlyn Kuchenski (David), Tobi Collins (Jason); along with several great-nieces and nephews. Her love of her friends and family kept her very busy making special handmade cards and blankets for anyone who needed one. There was never a “no, I don’t have time,” it was just done. She passed peacefully after a short battle with brain cancer. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. She is with our loving Savior and has been made whole again. Psalm 48:14. For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end. We will be having a celebration of life on June 27th, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served at Noon. Papa Joes, 1561 Akron Peninsula Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313. 330-723-7999. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital. My mom felt very strongly about supporting this charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store