Shirley Ann Holen, age 83 of Painesville, died on December 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on September 20, 1936 in Mentor to the late Carl and Florida Campbell and had been a lifelong area resident. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Mentor High School and then she graduated from The American Beauty College in Cleveland. Shirley was the owner and operator of Shirley's Beauty Hut until she retired in 1998. She enjoyed babysitting, cross stiching, sewing, playing Bingo, and taking trips to casinos.She is survived by her sons, Matthew "Dirk" (Laurie) Whelan of Painesville Twp., and Bryan (Kelly) Holen of Painesville Twp.; grandchildren, Lindsay, Kelli, and Hanna; great grandchildren, Jayden and Brynnlei; and sister-in-law, Caroline Campbell.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald P. Whelan who died in 1963 and her second husband, Ronald G. Holen who died in 2014; sister, Grace Patchin; and brothers, Charles Campbell and Edwin Campbell.Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-8PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Funeral service will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home with burial following at Mentor Municipal Cemetery.Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 9, 2019