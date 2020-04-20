|
|
Shirley Ann Levin (DiLellio), 85, passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020 in Irvine, CA. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 22, 1934 to the late Edward and Lillian (Duncan) Braun.She was preceded in death by her brother, John Braun. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Al Gayson, Armand J. DiLellio and Jack Levin.She is survived by her brother, Roger Braun (Dale); and her children, Thomas, Joseph (Lisa) Edward (Carmela), Timothy (Glorianna), James (Traci) and Betsy (Pasquale); as well as 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Shirley graduated Glenville High School in the top quarter of her class and earned a full scholarship to Huron Road Hospital’s School of Nursing in East Cleveland. She worked as a Confidential Sales Secretary for Western Union International in Cleveland, OH and a Dictaphone Secretary for Western Union Telegraph Company in Los Angeles, CA. She used her bookkeeping and secretarial skills in various industries, including Interlake Steel Corporation, Wheelock-Lovejoy & Company, Forest Hill Church and numerous private clients, small businesses and non-profits, including the California Epilepsy Society.She was also an active member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Highland Heights, OH as well as a member and soloist of the St. Paschal Baylon Choir. She also served for a time as the Parish Council Secretary. Shirley was very involved in her community in Mayfield Village and Mayfield Heights, working as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of America, Co-Leader for the Brownies (Girl Scouts) and La Leche League. She was the Associate Editor of “Voice of the Village” and authored the column “Out of the Mouths of…” in addition to tutoring students in connection with Mayfield City Schools’ Volunteer Services program from its inception in 1973 until 1982. She is a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. As a retiree she enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and taking bus trips and cruises.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place in Middlefield Cemetery, Middlefield, OH.In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory are requested to be made to La Leche League International www.llli.org, or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2020