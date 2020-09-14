Rev. Shirley Ann Malzer (nee: Kartyas), age 85, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. Born June 16, 1935, to Harry and Mildred (nee: Sahs) Kartyas, in Tonawanda, NY. She preferred the Christian education side of ministry in the United Church of Christ, however, she served in numerous interim pastoral positions including the following churches, Auburn Community Church, she was the Assistant Pastor at Newbury United Community Church alongside her husband, First Congregational Church of Painesville and Fairport Harbor Congregational Church UCC from where she retired.She was passionate about helping others and was dedicated to her faith. Her granddaughters were her greatest joy. Shirley was known for always being pleasant and having a bright smile on her face. She was a huge Cleveland Indians fan. She is survived by her son, Timothy (Becky) Malzer of Canton, OH; and Deborah (fiancé Wayne Mramer) Lurch of Mentor, OH; granddaughters, Ryan Lurch, Mackenzie Lurch and Becca Malzer; sister, Marilyn Weyers of Tonawanda, NY; brother-in-law, Gary (Jean) Malzer of St. Paul, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Rev. Edward C. Malzer. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. The family suggest donations be made to Newbury United Community Church, P.O. Box 308, Newbury, Ohio 44065. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com
. The Memorial Service will be live streamed from our website on Shirley’s obituary.