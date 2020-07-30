Shirley C. Fulkerson, 90, of Madison, born August 15, 1929, to Harry and Geneva Reddy, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David (Sheryel) Fulkerson, James (Naomia) Fulkerson; and daughter, Ann Norris; 15 grandchildren; 30+ great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm J. Fulkerson; daughter, Sandra L. John's; and many others. Shirley was always considered a fun and caring person. She loved bowling and bingo, and most of all, her family. She will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057, with burial to follow at Madison Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is suggested. Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
