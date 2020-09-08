Shirley Lorraine Santell (nee: Runyan), age 79, of Chardon, Ohio, formerly of Shaker Heights, Ohio, peacefully passed away on September 5, 2020, at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born December 24, 1940, to Charles and Verna (nee: Lyons) Runyan in Rimersburg, PA. She loved holiday cooking and baking, especially Nut Roll. Her focus was always to her family whom she loved so much. Shirley is survived by her husband, Vincent Santell; and her children, Tony (Melinda) Santell, James (Judy) Santell, Mark Santell; grandchildren, Joe, Toni Lynn, Sean, Danielle, Vince; and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Mac (Audrey) Runyan, Joe (Barbara) Runyan, Clint Runyan, Sandra (Joseph) Cerne, Bev (Ronald Young) Runyan, Edna Kloss, Yvonne McCraken, and Bernice Zeagler, Diane (David) Jennings, Marsha (Gary) Bailey, Tammy Biggart, Mary Lou (Steve) Valensuela, Trina (Geno) Dillon, and Renee (Dave) Ricks. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fowler’s Mill Cemetery, Munson Township, OH. Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home of Chardon. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com
. The service will be streamed live through the funeral home website.