Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Henn Mansion
23131 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Karaba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lou (Bray) Karaba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Lou (Bray) Karaba Obituary
Shirley Lou Karaba (Bray) passed away January 2, 2020, in Eastlake, OH, at the age of 84. Shirley was an avid doll collector and an active member of the Cleveland Doll Club and United Federation of Doll Clubs. She was a true asset to the doll community traveling from coast-to-coast lecturing at countless conventions to spread her wisdom and knowledge. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Amy (Cullins) Bray; loving husband, Fred Karaba; brother, Richard Bray; and step-son, Michael Karaba. She is survived by her step-son, Fred Karaba, Jr. (Barb); her grandchildren, Fred Karaba, Dennis Karaba, Johnny (Colleen) Karaba, Darren Karaba, Eric Karaba, and Brennan Karaba; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Henn Mansion, 23131 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44123, for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020. Please RSVP to Sue at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -