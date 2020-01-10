|
|
Shirley Lou Karaba (Bray) passed away January 2, 2020, in Eastlake, OH, at the age of 84. Shirley was an avid doll collector and an active member of the Cleveland Doll Club and United Federation of Doll Clubs. She was a true asset to the doll community traveling from coast-to-coast lecturing at countless conventions to spread her wisdom and knowledge. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Amy (Cullins) Bray; loving husband, Fred Karaba; brother, Richard Bray; and step-son, Michael Karaba. She is survived by her step-son, Fred Karaba, Jr. (Barb); her grandchildren, Fred Karaba, Dennis Karaba, Johnny (Colleen) Karaba, Darren Karaba, Eric Karaba, and Brennan Karaba; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Henn Mansion, 23131 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44123, for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020. Please RSVP to Sue at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020