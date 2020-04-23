|
Private family services have been held for Shirley M. Handler, age 92, of Painesville.Shirley was born in Cleveland, OH, to George and Julia (Tepper) Edgerton. She passed away April 22, 2020 at LakeMed Care and Rehab in Painesvillle.She was a graduate of East High School. Through her love of gardening, supporting the Rabbit Run Theatre in Madison, and her dealing in Antiques she made many friends. Her greatest joy was her family and grandchildren.Shirley is survived by her sons; George Handler of Mentor, Stephen (Gail) Handler of Painesville Twp., Tim (Lori) Handler of Cincinnati, John (Tammy) Handler of Mentor; daughter Jeanne (Bill) Runyon of Concord Twp.; grandchildren Graham (Meghan) Handler, Brian (Kayte) Handler, Stasia (Andrew) Charter, Maggie Runyon, Evan Handler, Devon Handler, and August Runyon; great grandchildren, Cole, Max, Luke, Barrett, Greyson, Sawyer and Aiden.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Handler in 2003; parents; and grandsons, Calvin Handler and Ian Handler.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Rabbit Run Community Arts Association, 49 Park St. Madison OH 44057
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2020