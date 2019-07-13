News-Herald Obituaries
Shirley Yvonne (Bryant) Ashworth


1936 - 2019
Shirley Yvonne (Bryant) Ashworth Obituary
Shirley Yvonne Ashworth (nee Bryant), age 82, of Kirtland and formerly of Wickliffe, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1936 in Hope, AR.Yvonne used to work as a secretary. Her life was committed to caring for and loving her family and people in the church. Yvonne loved to sing and looking up lineage.Yvonne was the dearest mother of Shirlee Renee (Kurt) Kendig and Bryant (Dina) Ashworth; devoted grandmother of Adam and Renee; dear sister of Mary Wiatrak.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Ashworth; parents James and Renee (nee Aaron) Bryant.Private burial in Jefferson Memorial Park in Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019
