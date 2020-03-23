|
|
Sidney E. Shaw, age 83, of Painesville, died on March 21, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Marge; daughter, Susie (Bob) Root; son, Michael Shaw; grandchildren, Drew Root, Jill Root, and Lily Timm; siblings, Ralph (Sandra) Shaw Jr., Douglas (Georgia) Shaw, and Kathy (Dennis) Keeney; and special caregiver, Walt. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Aina Shaw. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2020