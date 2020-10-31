Sidney Martin "Sid" Kelbach age 71, beloved husband for 28 years of Mary “Molly” (nee Gilmore); survived by his loving children David (wife Darlene), Amy Call (husband Gregory), Stephen, Brian (wife Kelly) and Adam (wife Janine) and his former wife Linda Godec (nee Zivko); devoted Papa of David, Jr. and Miranda Kelbach, Abby, Charlie, Michael, and Danny Call, Sid, Eva, Zak, and Jimmy Kelbach and great-grandfather of Hunter; cherished son of the late Lawrence and Agnes (nee Rowell); dearest brother of Lawrence (wife Helen), Fran DiMario, and the late Cathy Willetts, and Peggy Coyne; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.Sid was born in Cleveland on December 19, 1948 and passed away on October 29, 2020. He was a resident of Willowick for the past 29 years, and prior to that, he lived in Eastlake. Sid grew up in Wickliffe, and graduated from Wickliffe High School before going into the Army. During that time, he spent 2 years in Vietnam, and was a past Commander, Quarter Master, and a proud member of VFW Post #4796. Sid enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and being a grandpa. One of the greatest joys in life was watching his grandkids play sports. He enjoyed country music, including Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, and enjoyed travelling to North Carolina and Florida. His family describes him as social, dedicated, hard-working, and completely devoted to his family, children, and grandchildren. A funny man with a great sense of humor, Sid will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sid to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or hospicewr.org/tribute.Prayers
of Christian Burial with Military Honors Monday, November 2, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME at 8 PM. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Sid at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 CHARDON ROAD (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) MONDAY 4-8 PM. Online obituary & guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com