Leave your sadness at the door and join us as we celebrate the life of this wonderful and strong woman Sieglinde Maria Pongrass (Feb. 1, 1937 - Feb. 13, 2020) on October 25 at 1:00 p.m. at her daughter Nancy's home. Please bring your written favorite memory or two to place in book for grandchildren. Reception to follow.



