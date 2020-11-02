1/1
Sigrid "Sigi" Dietrich
Sigrid “Sigi” Dietrich, age 79, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Geneva Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born June 27, 1941 in, Darmstadt, Germany, the daughter of Karl and Else Lubbe.Sigrid was a friend to all animals, she worked as a hairdresser, gym teacher and was known around the strawberry festivals as the “Balloon Lady”. She was also a bus driver for both Kirtland and Chardon Schools, Deepwood Center and also Laketran.She is survived by her children, Monica M. Dietrich, Patrick Dietrich; grandchildren, Beau Dietrich, Joshua Nuyen; great-grandchildren, David Nuyen; and sister, Hannelore Ihring. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Erich Ruckert.Visitation will be 2-5 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sigrid’s name to your local animal shelter. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
