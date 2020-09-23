1/1
Silvano Nuti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silvano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silvano Nuti, 91, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020, in Concord Twp. He was born November 25, 1928, to Ubaldo and Oliva Nuti (both deceased) in Crasciana (Tuscany), Italy. Silvano was a very hard worker and was a talented craftsman. He and his brother, Renato owned and operated R. Nuti Furniture Refinishing. He was known as Sam to many of his friends. Silvano took care and was a good provider for his family. In his pastime, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, making statues, making his homemade wine to share with his friends and loved listening to Italian opera. He cherished and had a special bond with his grandson, Noah. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Silvano is survived by his loving daughter, Carla (Michael O’Toole) Nuti-Pearson; his grandson, Noah; his sister, Maria (Tom) Nuti Harris. Silvano was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Renato. His entombment will be at All Souls Cemetery. His funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. Family requests that flowers be sent directly to the church for his mass. Family to meet at the Monreal Srnick Funeral home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake by 9:15 a.m. on Saturday and please remember to wear your mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved