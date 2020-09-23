Silvano Nuti, 91, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020, in Concord Twp. He was born November 25, 1928, to Ubaldo and Oliva Nuti (both deceased) in Crasciana (Tuscany), Italy. Silvano was a very hard worker and was a talented craftsman. He and his brother, Renato owned and operated R. Nuti Furniture Refinishing. He was known as Sam to many of his friends. Silvano took care and was a good provider for his family. In his pastime, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, making statues, making his homemade wine to share with his friends and loved listening to Italian opera. He cherished and had a special bond with his grandson, Noah. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Silvano is survived by his loving daughter, Carla (Michael O’Toole) Nuti-Pearson; his grandson, Noah; his sister, Maria (Tom) Nuti Harris. Silvano was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Renato. His entombment will be at All Souls Cemetery. His funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. Family requests that flowers be sent directly to the church for his mass. Family to meet at the Monreal Srnick Funeral home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake by 9:15 a.m. on Saturday and please remember to wear your mask.