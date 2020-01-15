|
|
Slavko Kalic, 79, of Willoughby Hills, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Batnoga, Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1969 and has lived in Willoughby Hills since 1989. Slavko enjoyed spending time with his family and especially sporting events with his grandchildren. He worked at MTD for 30 years and retired in 2002. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina, of 59 years; his children, Milka Vranic (Mike) and Zeljko (Lori); his grandchildren, Daniela, Ante, Josip and Daniel; his brother, Vinko (Janja); his nephew, Joe and family; and niece, Barb Pichlyk (Merv) and family; his cousins, Pave (Danica) and Bara Radocaj; and many other cousins, kumovi and friends. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Slavko at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (Between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th Street, Cleveland, please meet at Church. Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-3911-0357, www.golubfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020