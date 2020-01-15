News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Croatian Church
1369 E. 40th Street
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Slavko Kalic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Slavko Kalic


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Slavko Kalic Obituary
Slavko Kalic, 79, of Willoughby Hills, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Batnoga, Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1969 and has lived in Willoughby Hills since 1989. Slavko enjoyed spending time with his family and especially sporting events with his grandchildren. He worked at MTD for 30 years and retired in 2002. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina, of 59 years; his children, Milka Vranic (Mike) and Zeljko (Lori); his grandchildren, Daniela, Ante, Josip and Daniel; his brother, Vinko (Janja); his nephew, Joe and family; and niece, Barb Pichlyk (Merv) and family; his cousins, Pave (Danica) and Bara Radocaj; and many other cousins, kumovi and friends. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Slavko at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (Between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th Street, Cleveland, please meet at Church. Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-3911-0357, www.golubfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Slavko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now