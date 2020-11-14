1/1
Sofija Matic
Sofija Matic (nee Milicevic) age 77, beloved wife of the late Pero; loving mother of John (wife Christine), Josie, Joe (wife Anita) and the late Baby Anton; devoted Baba (grandmother) of John, Danny, Nikolas, CJ, and affectionately known as Baba to Maria, Alyssa and Joey; treasured daughter of the late Ivo and Kata Milicevic; dearest sister of the late Lucija Vucic, Mijo Milicevic, and Zorka Simic; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sofija to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Word Catholic Church with burial at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
