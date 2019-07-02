Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Rodriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia L. Rodriquez


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia L. Rodriquez Obituary
Private family services were held for Sonia L. Rodriquez, 45, of Mentor-on-the-Lake. Sonia passed away July 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 17, 1973 in Willoughby. Sonia worked at Giant Eagle corporate offices in Bedford Heights for over 11 years, following her time working as a home health aide. Sonia enjoyed being with her children and cats. She enjoyed the outdoors and swimming. Survivors include her husband, Martin H. Rodriquez; son, Dustin Rodriquez; daughter, Kora Rodriquez; father, Kid Williams; siblings, Lora (Tim) Kirkpatrick, Sandi Doubrava, and Matthew Williams. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Hulsman) Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now