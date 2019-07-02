|
|
Private family services were held for Sonia L. Rodriquez, 45, of Mentor-on-the-Lake. Sonia passed away July 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 17, 1973 in Willoughby. Sonia worked at Giant Eagle corporate offices in Bedford Heights for over 11 years, following her time working as a home health aide. Sonia enjoyed being with her children and cats. She enjoyed the outdoors and swimming. Survivors include her husband, Martin H. Rodriquez; son, Dustin Rodriquez; daughter, Kora Rodriquez; father, Kid Williams; siblings, Lora (Tim) Kirkpatrick, Sandi Doubrava, and Matthew Williams. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Hulsman) Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 4, 2019