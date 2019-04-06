|
Sophie Stella Migdalski, 98, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 15, 1920, in Cleveland, to the late Anton and Stella Zarachowicz. She was a long-time member of St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in Mentor, Ohio. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved spending time with her family, loved to play Pinochle at the Mentor Senior Center and Bingo at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and would find all kinds of treasures to bring home to her family, as well as collecting porcelain dolls, angel figurines, and bells. Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Daniel) Vlach and Judy (Bill) Pietrzak-Dort; grandchildren, Timothy Vlach (JoAnn), Brian Pietrzak (Erika), Scott Pietrzak(Denise), Jeffrey Vlach (Ann), Melissa Gutowitz (Daniel), Wendy Gammans (Ray); eight great-grandchildren, TJ Vlach, Michaeli Pietrzak, Eden Pietrzak, Cayla Gutowitz, Emily Gutowitz, Lindsay Vlach, Caleb Pietrzak, Bryce Pietrzak; nieces, nephews, and other loving family members; life-long friend, Jean Conway; and long-time friend, Mary Buhner. Preceding her in death are her husband, Arthur R. Migdalski; sister, Anne Tepper; brother, William Zarachowicz; and son-in-law, Ron Pietrzak. A funeral mass will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 13th, at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH, 44060. A private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sophie’s name to Bella Care Hospice (Ashtabula Region), 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, Ohio 44010. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019