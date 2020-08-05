Srecko Rimac, age 81, of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1938, in Glamoc, Croatia, to the late Jakov and Mara Rimac. Husband of Terezija (nee Sucic); loving father of Lucy (Jerry) Dumancic, Helena and Mate (Tiffany); loving grandfather of Matija, Braco, and Marta Dumancic and Ema Rimac; dear brother of Stana Penic of Croatia and the deceased: Ante, Bila, Marko, Luca, Tadija, Anda, Tome (Elizabeta), Vlado (Slavica, surviving); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Srecko was a compassionate and hardworking man. He took pleasure in riding his tractor around the backyard with his grandchildren, wood carving figurines of birds, playing the harmonica for his family, challenging friends and family to a game of chess, and watching his son play basketball for hours in the park. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. All Services Private. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home.