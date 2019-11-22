|
Stanley A. Kollar Sr., 91, of Eastlake, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was born February 16, 1928 in Cleveland, OH, to the late John and Cecilia Kollar. In his younger years, Stan worked on his family farm. He played football and basketball and competed in track during high school and college. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Rapp. Stan was a P.E. teacher, coach, and athletic director at Shore Jr. High School in Euclid. After he retired, Stan owned, trained, and raced horses. He loved spending his winters in Florida and hated the cold. He loved gardening (especially tomatoes and strawberries), bird watching, and playing cards at the local senior centers. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and visiting the casinos. Stan lived life to the fullest. Survivors include his children, Stanley (Sharon) Kollar Jr., Claudia Kollar, Cathy Kollar-Walsh (Dave), and Mary (George) Maher; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeremy, and Genna Kollar, and Katie and Thomas Maher; and great-grandson, Trae Maher. Preceding Stanley in death are his wife, Patricia; son, Jerry; sisters, Leona and Loretta; and brothers, John, Roland, and Ray. Private family services were held. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019