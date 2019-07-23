Stanley E. Vrabec, age 92, beloved husband of the late LaVerne (nee Kocin); loving father of Tina Vrabec (husband Jesse Wainright); devoted grandfather of Kayla Vrabec; cherished son of the late Edward and Angela (nee Zlobec); dearest brother of the late Joseph (wife Diana); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. WWII and Korean Conflict U.S. Navy Veteran. Contributions may be made in memory of Stanley to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194. Stanley was born on September 25, 1926 and passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. He grew up in Collinwood and graduated from Collinwood High School in 1944. Stanley proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a member of AMLA Slovenian lodge. Stanley was a longtime resident of Highland Heights and parishioner of St. Paschal Baylon Church. He was a firefighter for the City of South Euclid and a part-time bus driver for the Mayfield School District. Stanley was an avid reader, especially history books and he truly valued education and learning. He loved boating, water and snow skiing, bowling and gardening. Stanley enjoyed a good road trip and listening to Slovenian music. He will be remembered most as an easy going, happy and content man with a great sense of humor. Stanley will be forever missed. Prayers of Christian Burial Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Stanley at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019