Stanley G. LeBail, age 70, beloved husband of 50 years to Charon (nee Collins), father to daughter, Jennifer Dobrzeniecki (Michael) of Harpersfield, and grandfather to the number one light of his life, Megan Lee Dobrzeniecki, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, after a long and valiant battle against cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Victoria E. Leone (Barry); and brother, Timothy.

Stan was born on October 16, 1948, in Painesville, Ohio, to Stanley R. and Dorothy (Pocza) LeBail. A 1966 graduate of Perry High School, he was a multi talented athlete. Stan carried his gun to school on the bus to the basement gun range, where he was a member of the gun club and began his lifetime NRA membership, becoming an excellent marksman and an avid gun enthusiast.

Stan was a staff sergeant in the military police with the United States Air Force, serving a lengthy deployment to Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey, during the Vietnam era. He returned home to join the Painesville City Police department as a community service officer. He later worked with Diamond Shamrock companies in the chemical field and was granted a patent as a co-inventor for a corrosion resistant powdered metal product with primary use in the automotive industry. As computers arrived on the scene, Stan returned to Lakeland Community College to gain the skills needed to pursue a career utilizing this new technology. He retired in 2014 as a mechanical engineering designer.

Stan served as co-president along with his wife during the early 1990’s with the Mooreland Restoration Garden Club and was instrumental in completing the restoration of the historical rose garden at Mooreland Mansion at Lakeland and providing the group with technological support.

Funeral Services for Stan will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio, with burial in Perry Cemetery.

Family and friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23rd, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Stan’s name to The Sub Zero Mission, 1760 North Ridge Rd., Painesville, Ohio 44077, or online at (https://www.paypal.com/donate/ token=ZHtOtLi8mUMSjMOL-vZqvleRtG7DEkf-zPo-M43GruTNehk3F6Qm950aF_IdSVwrDr2KbW&country.x=US&locale.x=US), or to Lake County Young Guns 4-H Shooting Sports Club, 2518 Larchview Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Published in The News-Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary