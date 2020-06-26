Stefanie Marie Stastny
Stefanie Marie (nee Edelman) Stastny, 40, of Wickliffe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 19, 1980, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Stefanie loved spending time with her children, animals, and tattoos. She was an organ donor and avid blood donor. She was the loving mother of Alexis C. Stastny, Sadie E. Stastny, Jaelynn M. Stastny, and Aiden L. Stastny, all of Wickliffe; daughter of Albert (Laura) Edelman and Debbie Edelman; sister of Marcia (Jason) Bailey and Michelle (Nick) Ovsenik; granddaughter of Lawrence and Catherine Swaney; and aunt of many. Stefanie also leaves her former husband, Gary A. Stastny. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The American Red Cross or WomenSafe Inc., Attn: Megan Fisher, 12041 Ravenna Road, Chardon, OH 44024. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


