Stella B. (Greczanik) Kornmiller, age 91 of Painesville Twp., formerly of Eastlake, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Brookdale's Clare Bridge facility of Wickliffe. She was born October 23, 1927 in Cleveland to the late Boleslaw and Helen Greczanik.Stella graduated from Mount Nazareth Academy in Bellevue, PA. After marrying Herman she became a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed hosting, cooking and baking for the family at the holidays. Her grandkids and great grandkids were her pride and joy. She was a member of the St. Gabriel parish.Stella also enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bingo and was a choir member for 20 years in the Lake Erie College community choir. She also loved all the Cleveland sports teams with her favorite being the Indians. She was also a fan of the Ohio State University.Survivors include her children: Diane (Anthony) Emanuele, Connie (Sam Santangelo) Santangelo, and Gary (Carrie) Kornmiller; grandchildren: Christopher (Averi Kuhlman) Emanuele, Carolyn (Mike) Shaw, Katie & Kimmy Kornmiller; great grandchildren: Dylan & Sabrina Shaw; sister, Sophie Micklich and sisters in law: Donna Greczanik and Carole Kornmiller.Preceding Stella in death is her husband of 65 years, Herman L. Kornmiller; son-in-law, Joseph Santangelo; parents, Boleslaw and Helen Greczanik; brother, Richard Greczanik.The family will receive friends 4-8 pm Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060.A funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday September 4, 2019 at the funeral home.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019