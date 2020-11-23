Stella T. (Bednarski) Werner, age 99, of Concord, formerly Parma, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Altercare of Mentor, Concord, OH. She was born April 21, 1921 in Cleveland, OH.Survivors include her son: Ronald Werner, grandchildren: Edie Werner and Christopher (Kathy) Werner, great-grandchildren: Gavin Werner and Alexandra Townsend.Preceding Stella in death are her husband; Mitchell Werner, Infant Son: Donald Werner, daughter in law: Georgianne Werner, grandson: Edward Werner, parents: Frank and Maryanne Bednarski, siblings: Lottie, John and Joseph Bednarski.The family will receive family and friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Masks are required and Social Distancing must be observed during all publicly attended events.A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required and Social Distancing must be observed during all publicly attended events.Interment will be in All Souls, Cemetery, Chardon, OH.The family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44106.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.