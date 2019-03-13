|
Stephanie C. La Spina, age 31, of Mentor, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.
She was born September 20, 1987 in Mayfield Heights, OH.
Stephanie worked as a Receptionist at the Holiday Inn Express at LaMalfa. Stephanie was a Mentor High School graduate, class of 2005.
She enjoyed dancing, swimming, visiting with her cousins, watching Family Feud, and the Backstreet Boys with Nick Carter.
Survivors include her parents, Tony and Cris La Spina; brother, Anthony C. La Spina; grandmother, Rose Rezzano; aunts and uncles: Michael (Lynn) La Spina, Josephine (John) Trotta, Maria (Chris) Pecnik, Godfather Giuseppe La Spina, Godmother Cindy Rezzano, and Mark Rezzano; great-aunt, Elsa Tartaglia; and numerous cousins.
Preceding Stephanie in death are her grandparents, Hector Rezzano Sr., Sebastiano and Giuseppa La Spina; uncle, Hector Rezzano Jr.; and cousin, Eric La Spina.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. PLEASE meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019