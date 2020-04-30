Stephen Andrew Gerber of Ludowici, GA, age 46, passed away in the early morning hours of April 19, 2020. Steve was born in Chardon, Ohio on December 3, 1973. He was a member and a starter on the 1991 Chardon High School varsity football team, proudly wearing number 21 and passing that number on to future Gerbers. Steve was graduated from CHS in the spring of 1992 and soon after began what would become a long and distinguished career of service to his country. Steve enlisted in the United States Army, trained as a medic, and served for two years in Grafenwoehr, Germany. During his time in Germany, Steve received an opportunity to attend the US Army Military Academy at West Point. Steve accepted the offer, attended the academy, and was graduated with a degree in civil engineering as a member of the West Point Class of 1999. Steve’s career as an Army officer continued until his retirement in 2016. All told, Steve dedicated more than 20 years to the Army, including multiple decorated tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Away from his work, Steve was an automobile enthusiast who enjoyed working on and racing his Corvette and restoring his 1939 Packard. Steve was also a lifelong fan of Ohio State football, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Steve’s quirky sense of humor, love of anything Seinfeld and the silliness of his laugh will be desperately missed by those closest to him. Steve is survived by his wife Jill of Ludowici, GA, his parents Gerald and Elaine Gerber of Chardon, OH, his little brother Jason (wife Tammy) of Ludington, MI, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his three beloved cats. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Greater Cleveland Foodbank or The National Veterans Foundation.



