Stephen A. Nevulis, age 57, beloved husband for 33 years of Doreen (nee Ventura); loving father of Bryan (wife Mara) and Jeff; devoted grandfather of Kara Noelle; cherished son of Anna Elizabeth (nee Friedrich) and the late Anthony; dearest brother of Leonard, Anita Titus (husband Wayne), and the late Christopher; treasured son-in-law of Rosemary and the late Arthur Ventura; cherished brother-in-law of Anthony Ventura (wife Terri) and Karen Ventura (Bill Clamp); dear uncle of many. Survived by beloved canine companion, Trotter. Family and friends are requested to MEET AT CHURCH for Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Steve at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019