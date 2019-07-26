Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Hungarian Reformed Church
601 Plum St
Fairport Harbor, OH
Dr. Stephen Ernest Pucsok Prescott

Dr. Stephen Ernest Pucsok Prescott, 90, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Pucsok; and his sister, Margaret A. Pucsok, all of Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Molly Rose Popely Prescott, also of Dunnellon, Florida; adoring daughter, Nancy Rose Prescott; and son, Dr. Matthew Stephen Prescott, both of Chicago, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:30 a.m. at Hungarian Reformed Church, 601 Plum St., Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio. Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019
