Dr. Stephen Ernest Pucsok Prescott, 90, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Pucsok; and his sister, Margaret A. Pucsok, all of Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Molly Rose Popely Prescott, also of Dunnellon, Florida; adoring daughter, Nancy Rose Prescott; and son, Dr. Matthew Stephen Prescott, both of Chicago, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:30 a.m. at Hungarian Reformed Church, 601 Plum St., Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio. Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019