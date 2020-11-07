1/1
Stephen F. Zelko
Stephen F. Zelko age 95. Loving husband of Helen (nee Sarich) for 70 years. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Jenny (Penko), dear brother of Frank (Connie) Zelko both deceased. Loving father of Stephen C (Doris), Nancy Sell (William Jr), and Suzan Zelko. Devoted Grandfather to Jenny, Heather and Halle and Great grandfather to Christian and Logan. Steve entered into rest peacefully Nov 3, 2020. Steve was born in 1925 in Cleveland’s Slovenian neighborhood. In 1943, he joined the Army and proudly served during WWII. Following the Army, he graduated from Fenn College (now Cleveland State University) with an Engineering degree. He started Zelko Building Systems in 1953 and ran the company for 63 years. During his successful career, he built many buildings throughout Lake and Cuyahoga County, one being Mayfield Village Racquet Club where he enjoyed playing tennis. He was an avid golfer and won the seniors club championship at Acacia Country Club during his 40 year membership. Steve enjoyed life to the fullest with his lovely wife, Helen and family by his side. He will be missed by many.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Hospice of Cleveland Clinic, PO Box 931664, Cleveland, OH 44193 https://bit.ly/3mMUOP0 or to a charity of your choice. Private Memorial Mass. Arrangements by DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home. Please write in Steve Zelko Memory book at www.diciccoandsonsfh.com



November 7, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
November 7, 2020
Dear Zelko Family,
So very sorry to hear this sad news. May your memories comfort you at this difficult time.
Charles & Susan Zingale
Friend
November 6, 2020
What a amazing man,I've known him on many levels my whole life ,he never let me down.The whole Golden Gopher experiencethe men+women involved was nothing short of MAGIC,join the party in heaven
Jim Cvelbar
Friend
