Stephen J. Palinkas, age 78, of Willoughby Hills, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born in Euclid, on October 12, 1941, to the late Stephen and Mary Palinkas. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. A man of many talents who loved and served his family, community and country well. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and horse racing. Above all, he cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. Stephen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Palinkas (Vesel); children, Denisa Palinkas and Steve (Brenda) Palinkas; grandchildren, Ian Palinkas and Ella Palinkas; siblings, Aggie Phillips, Tom Palinkas and John (Penny) Palinkas; brother-in-law, Stanley M. Vesel. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Palinkas. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Stephen will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Mike Currier from Body of Christ Church. Interment at Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020