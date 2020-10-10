1/1
Stephen Michael Sabat
Stephen Michael Sabat, age 31 of Wyoming, MI died unexpectedly on October 5, 2020.The visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home 936 E. 185th Street Cleveland, from 1-5pm. Stephen was born in Mayfield Heights, OH on September 1, 1989. Stephen was married to Alexis on April 14, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Alexis and his son, Theodore Sabat. He is also survived by his mother, Donna and his sisters, Susan and Margaret.Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Michael Sabat and his sister, Caroline Sabat. Stephen was a loving father, husband and son and will be missed.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-7770
